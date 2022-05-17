Telangana: Parents falling prey to children’s ‘greed’

Published Date - 12:14 AM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: In a rather disturbing trend, cases of people killing their own father or mother appear to be on the rise in the State, with over half a dozen such cases being reported in the last fortnight.

In at least four instances reported across the State, sons murdered their fathers, mostly over property disputes. In Suryapet early this month, two men allegedly killed their father after differences of opinion over him giving 1.5 acres to their sister, though he had already given both sons 3 acres each. In another incident in Miryalguda, a young farmer burned his father to death in a field over property issues.

“Most of the cases where the son or sons killing their father are attributed to property issues. Even after taking the issue to different platforms like family meetings, panchayat meetings and police stations, if the children feel they are not getting ‘justice’, they kill the father or mother. There have been instances, where after the murder, they walked into the police station and surrendered,” a retired senior police official said.

The Kulsumpura murder case in the city saw two youngsters murdering their father over a disagreement over family-related issues. There have been instances of daughters too taking to deadly violence against their parents. “Unlike before, girls too are now demanding an equal share in ancestral property. Similarly, elderly couples are not distributing property to children until they die. Disputes arise mostly over these issues,” a senior police official said.

Dr Mamta Jain, a senior psychologist consultant, said it was mostly because of compatibility issues arising out of generation gaps that some murders took place. “One should understand the other person’s perspective and be ready for an agreement. If one understands that they are responsible for their own fate and blaming won’t help, ego issues and frustration won’t happen,” she said.

