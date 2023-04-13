Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras to be closed on April 14

All the five Passport Seva Kendras in the State will be closed on Friday in view of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Jayanti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: All the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the State will be closed on Friday in view of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Jayanti.

The competent authority in the Ministry of External Affairs has directed to suspend functioning of the five PSKs and the applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments, D.Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer said in a press release.

Rescheduling of passport appointments can be done on the passport seva portal – www.passportindia.gov.in.

The applicants were also informed about the decision through email and SMS, the release read.