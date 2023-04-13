IICT scientist makes it to WHO advisory group on Trans Fats

As part of the Technical Advisory Group, Dr Kanjilal will monitor the performance of member states in implementing regulatory measures to eliminate trans-fatty acids and suggest WHO for granting validation certificates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Dr Sanjit Kanjilal

Hyderabad: Senior Principal Scientist from city-based CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Dr Sanjit Kanjilal has been appointed as member of Trans Fat Elimination Technical Advisory Group (TFATAG) of WHO for three years, between 2023 and 2026, a press release on Thursday said.

As part of the Technical Advisory Group, Dr Kanjilal will monitor the performance of member states in implementing regulatory measures to eliminate trans-fatty acids and suggest WHO for granting validation certificates in order to be identified as trans-free nation. He has earlier served as expert member of WHO to review the WHO Global Protocol for the Estimation of Trans Fat and was instrumental in simplification of this protocol for ease of adoption by the Member States.

As scientific panel member of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) during 2017-2022, Dr Kanjilal also played a major role in drafting FSSAI regulations of limiting the trans-fatty acids to 2 per cent by 2022. He has been working in the area of edible oils and fats for the last 25 years in the Department of Oils, Lipid Science and Technology.

