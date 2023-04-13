Hyderabad: Lightning strike burns coconut tree in Rajendranagar

The incident occurred during a thunderstorm that hit parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening, accompanied by scattered rains
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a coconut tree was burnt due to a lightning strike in the premises of the Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office on Thursday evening.
The incident occurred during a thunderstorm that hit parts of the city on Thursday evening, accompanied by scattered rains.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a bright flash of lightning followed by a deafening thunderclap. The lightning strike hit the coconut tree, causing it to catch fire immediately.