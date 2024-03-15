Telangana: Patancheru MLA’s brother arrested on charges of illegal mining

15 March 2024

Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy.

Sangareddy: Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested by police on charges of illegal mining at Lakdaram.

He was taken to the police station early on Friday for further inquiry. Following the allegations of illegal mining in Patancheru Constituency, Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi ordered an inquiry by a task force committee under the chairmanship of Sangareddy RDO Ravindar Reddy.

The task force committee identified several illegal mining works by companies owned by Madusudhan Reddy in Lakdaram. Following a complaint from Patancheru Tahasildar, Inspector Praveen Reddy has taken Madhsudhan Reddy into custody.