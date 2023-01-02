Ancient Ganesh temple in Rudraram to be developed into spiritual centre

Ayyappa, Anjaneya and Lord Shiva devotees could stay and perform daily pujas at the meditation centre when they wore the 'mala'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is with devotees at Ganesh Temple Rudraram, in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said he would help the temple management of the ancient Sri Siddi Vinayaka Temple at Ganesh Gadda near Rudraram village into a sought-after spiritual centre by allocating funds.

After laying the foundation for work on three Rajagopurams, which will be built at his own expense with an outlay of Rs.1.5 crore, on Monday, Reddy said the temple management had already started the construction of a meditation centre on the premises of the temple with a budget of Rs 50 lakh.

Assuring support for restoration of ancient temples in Patancheru Constituency, Reddy said he would also extend financial support to the people of the constituency if they came forward to build temples in their respective village or colonies.

The MLA later laid the foundation for CC roads in Kistareddypet which will be developed with Rs 70 lakh.