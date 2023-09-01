500 poor to get 2-BHK houses in Patancheru

After a thorough screening, Sangareddy Collector A Sharath had selected 500 beneficiaries. The MLA had invited the beneficiaries to his camp office on Friday evening and interacted with them a day ahead of patta presentation.

06:57 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has interacted with the 500 double-bedroom house beneficiaries from his constituency, who will be getting the house allotments on Saturday. As part of presenting 2-BHK houses to 11,700 beneficiaries under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the State government had allotted 500 houses to Patancheru Constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is presenting Rs 50 lakh worth double bedroom house to each of them. Stating that the house pattas will be handed from the hands of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday, the MLA has said that he was going to arrange a grand lunch for 10,000 people at his own expense. These beneficiaries will get houses at Kolluru 2-BHK Colony.

GHMC Corporators in Patancheru Constituency Mettu Kumar Yadav, Burugugadda Pushpa Nagesh Yadav, V Sindhu Adarsh Reddy and others were present.