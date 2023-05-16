Sangareddy: BRS leader attacked with blade in Isnapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Sangareddy: A man attacked a Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader with a razor blade at Isnapur village of Patnahcheru Mandal during MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s visit to the village on Tuesday.

Senior BRS leader Buri Venkat Reddy was accompanying the MLA when Srinivas, a resident of the same village, attacked him with a razor blade. Reddy suffered minor injuries on his neck and hands.

Responding quickly, the MLA’s gunmen managed to save him from further injuries by overpowering Srinivas. While Reddy was shifted to a local hospital, the accused Srinivas was taken into police custody.

Srinivas reportedly nursed a grudge against Venkat Reddy for asking him to shift his tea stall last year during a road widening exercise.