Telangana: Pay pending salaries to hospital staff, Harish urges government

Reminds that the government hospitals are already under-staffed, but overburdened with patients suffering from severe viral fevers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 02:05 PM

BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded the State government to release pending salaries of sanitation, patient care and security staff working at various hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) in Telangana. He said the government failed to pay salaries to these staff for the past six months.

Responding to the ongoing protests by hospital staff, Harish Rao said the inhumane Congress government neglected the plight of health staff who are essential to hospital operations. He reminded that the government hospitals are already under-staffed, but overburdened with patients suffering from severe viral fevers.

“It is wrong on part of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who boasts of paying salaries to government employees on the first day of every month, has turned a blind eye to these workers,” he said.

Harish Rao, pointing out that despite repeated protests demanding their overdue wages, the government has remained indifferent to the staff who are working in dire circumstances. He said the issue stems out from the government’s failure to release funds since February, leading to a backlog of unpaid bills to contractors, which has now become a “curse” for hospital employees.

On behalf of the BRS party, Harish Rao demanded immediate release of the pending salaries and dues. He urged the State government to prioritise the well-being of those who keep the healthcare system active.