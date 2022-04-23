Telangana: Police arrest accused in murder attempt on women

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

ACP M Jitender Reddy along with the accused in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Police have arrested Md Azaharuddin of Mondrai village of Sangem for his alleged attempt to kill a 23-year-old woman of Hanamkonda under Subedari police station limits, said Hanamkonda ACP M Jitender Reddy.

In a press note, the ACP said that the police had produced him on Saturday before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

They have seized a knife and a motorcycle from his possession. Azahar had been allegedly harassing her in the name of love by calling her phone as he got acquainted with her during her visits to her maternal uncle home at Mondrai village, which is the native village of the accused.

The condition of the victim, who is undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital, is said to be stable, according to the doctors.

