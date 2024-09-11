Telangana police department donates Rs 11 cr to CMRF towards flood relief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 10:39 PM

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Jitender and other senior police officials on Wednesday presented to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a cheque of Rs 11,06,83,571 as the contribution by the police department to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards flood relief.

The police donated part of their salaries for the cause. Senior IPS officials Shivadhar Reddy and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help people affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in Telangana.

The actor turned politician met Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence here and made the contribution to the CMRF.