Telangana Police launch ‘Cyber Ambassadors Platform’ initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali launched the program in the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: With an aim of creating awareness about cybercrime and preventive measures among students, the Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police started ‘Cyber Ambassadors Platform’ (CAP) initiative on Wednesday.

The program is being taken up in coordination with the department of School Education and aims to empower school students as cyber safety ambassadors.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali launched the program in the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials and said the State government was committed towards the safety and security of children. “The Cyber Ambassadors Platform is the need of the hour in the light of rising cyber-crimes,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said the future of India lies in the safety, both in physical as well as in the digital spaces. “Telangana Police is one of the leaders in the world in terms of technology and safety. As cyber ambassadors, it’s the responsibility of the younger generation to work towards building a safer community,” he said.

In the current phase of CAP the Women Safety wing will train 9,424 cyber ambassadors from 2,381 schools including government, residential and semi-residential.