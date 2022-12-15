Telangana police succeeded in curtailing Maoists: DGP

The DGP held a review meeting with police officers of Kothagudem and Mulugu districts here on Thursday.

Kothagudem: The State police were striving to make Telangana a Maoist-free State, DGP M Mahender Reddy said here on Thursday.

The DGP held a review meeting with police officers of Kothagudem and Mulugu districts here on Thursday. He inaugurated a newly prepared sports ground at the district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram.

The DGP was accompanied by Additional DGP (Greyhounds) Srinivasa Reddy, North Zone Additional DGP Nagi Reddy, CRPF south sector IG Mahesh Chandra Ladda and SIB (Operations) chief Prabhakar Rao.

Speaking at the review meeting, Mahender Reddy noted that police officers working on the borders of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States were constantly alert and successful in eradicating the Maoists with the cooperation of the people there. The police in Kothagudem and Mulugu districts had set up CCTV cameras for surveillance on movements of Maoists and working in coordination with the CRPF, the police in the two districts had prevented the Maoists from entering Telangana.

The police were also making efforts to see that welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments reach the people of the remote villages in agency villages to ensure the basic facilities like education, medicine and roads for them.

The DGP asked everyone to participate in building a crime-free Telangana society. He said that an integrated command control has been established by connecting lakhs of CCTV cameras. It helps police to control crimes and arrest criminals quickly.

Mahender Reddy noted that by building a crime-free society police played a key role to make Telangana a leader in the country by attracting investments from other countries, international companies to provide job opportunities and sources of income to the State.

Kothagudem and Mulug SPs Dr. Vineeth G and Sangram Singh Patil, OSDs T Sai Manohar, and Gaush Alam, additional SP Shobhan Kumar, ASPs B Rohit Raj, Ashok Kumar and others were also present.