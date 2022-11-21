Man hacks friend to death, surrenders before police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:19 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The accused chased and killed Rahul who tried to escape. The accused chased and killed Rahul who tried to escape.

Kothagudem: A man was allegedly killed by his friend near the CRP camp locality of Ramavaram area here on Sunday.

In the incident that took place during the late night hours, the accused J Janakiram allegedly hacked his friend Rahul Reddy (32), a native of Warangal, now living at Ganesh Temple area in the town, to death.

It was said that the accused in the past threatened to kill Rahul, who reportedly lodged a complaint with the police. It is said the two reconciled later.

They consumed alcohol at a secluded place at CRP camp on Sunday night during which a clash ensued between them and Janakiram attacked Rahul with a knife he was carrying with him.

The accused chased and killed Rahul who tried to escape. Janakiram reportedly surrendered to the police later.