Telangana Pollution Board Offers online clay Ganesh Idol quiz with prizes up to Rs 10 Lakhs

The participating students have to take a pledge on celebrating eco-friendly Ganesha and on completion of Quiz, an e-certificate will be sent to the mail-id provided during registration of the participant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board has launched an online quiz for students on clay Ganesh Idols with prizes worth up to Rs.10 lakhs to be won. Every district has three prizes – Rs.10,000, Rs.5,000 and Rs.3,000.

“The prizes will be distributed in a special venue with famous personalities. The quiz can be accessed through www.tspcb.cgg.gov.in” said Krishna Aditya, Member Secretary, Telangana State Pollution Control Board. He advocated that all the students should participate in the quiz which will be open for participation from September 1 to 30.

Further, he added that the Ganesh Utsav Committees can also register themselves by conducting eco-friendly Ganesha festival, duly keeping clay Ganesha idol, prohibiting single use plastics in puja and avoiding noise pollution. They stand a chance of winning up to Rs.10,000 per district.