Ganesh idol immersion continues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:57 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: The immersion ritual of Ganesh Idols continued till Saturday morning at major immersion points including the Hussain Sagar.

Rains failed to dampen the festival spirit as many people were seen dancing in front of the Ganesh idols on the way to the immersion points.

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Moriya and Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai rendered the air for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

At the stages raised in different parts of the city by owners of commercial establishments, organisations and political parties, bhajans and cultural programmes were held till late night on Friday.

At these stages, snacks and water was served to the people who were heading towards the immersion points with their Ganesh idols.

Meanwhile, by Saturday morning, tons of waste material was cleared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation staff who were working round the clock in three shifts

Extensive sanitation activity was taken up at procession route and the places around immersion points.