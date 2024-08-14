Telangana: Power officials asked to set up panel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:47 PM

Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Chairman and Managing Directors of the power utilities to consult the Energy Secretary before taking any major decisions.

Hyderabad: Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday asked power officials to set up a three-member committee to look into issues relating to power generation in the State.

Bhatti, who held a review meeting with the senior officials of TG GENCO, TRANSCO , SPDCL and NPDCL, said the committee would go to the field and study the technical problems arising in the power generation sector and give a report about the steps to be taken to solve them and based on the report, GENCO officials would take measures to resolve issues related to power generation.

While reviewing the repair of the Generator Transformer in Bhadradri Thermal Power Station Unit-I, he said the decision to repair the generator or to go for a new one had been left to the technical committee. The Energy Minister asked the Chairman and Managing Directors of the power utilities to consult the Energy Secretary before taking any major decisions.