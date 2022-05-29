Telangana: Preliminary Written Test dates out for different posts

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: The Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to the SCT SI and / or equivalent posts was likely to be conducted on August 7. Similarly, the PWT for recruitment to SCT PC and / or equivalent posts may be conducted on August 21. The exact dates would be confirmed shortly, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) said.

The board had issued seven notifications for direct recruitment to 17,516 vacancies in six departments- Police, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Special Protection Force, Prisons & Correctional Services, Prohibition & Excise and Transport.

A staggering 12,91,006 applications were received by the TSLPRB, which was nearly 80 per cent more than the number received during the recruitment process of 2018 which was 7,19,840.

These applications for different posts were submitted by 7,33,559 candidates. Of the total applications, 2,76,311 applications which comprise 21 per cent of the total were received from women candidates.

According to the details released by the TSLPRB, five districts Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet have together contributed to nearly 33 per cent of the total applications. Six districts Mulugu, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Narayanpet, Jangaon and Sircilla (having the lowest applications filed in that order) have together contributed to only 7 per cent of the total applications filed.

As many 2,47,630 applications were for SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts and 9,54,064 applications were received for the posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P&E Constable). Candidates who applied for the two testing streams would have a three-tier filtration process starting with the PWT.

A total of 14,500 applications for the post of SCT SI (IT & CO) and 3,533 applications for the post of SCT SI PTO and 6,010 applications for the post of SCT ASI FPB were received by the Board. Likewise, 22,033 applications for the post of SCT PC (IT & CO), 27,032 and 11,028 (total 38,060) applications for the posts of SCT PC Driver and Driver Operator (Fire Services) respectively and 5,228 applications for the post of SCT PC Mechanic have been received by the TSLPRB. Candidates in these six technical testing streams will have a two-tier filtration process starting with Physical Measurement / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET).

Of the total applicants, nearly 67 per cent opted for Telugu as the medium of examination for the aptitude test, more than 32.8 per cent opted for English and only 0.2 per cent of the candidates opted for Urdu.

Among the categories, 51 per cent of the applications were filed by BC candidates, and 41 per cent were filed by SC/ST candidates. Similarly, 7.65 per cent OC applications including 3.48 per cent applications were filed by candidates belonging to States other than Telangana.

