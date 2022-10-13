Telangana Premier Golf League: Devpixel Devils beat Dirty Dozen

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: Devpixel Devils defeated Agile’s Dirty Dozen in the fourth round as they climbed to the third spot of the leaderboard in the 2nd Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League held at the Hyderabad Golf Club course, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Devils bounced back with the contributions from Mahesh Katragadda (5) and Ch Mohan Rao (4) in the fourth round. Earlier, they finished last in the third round in Group B. The Devils are third on the leaderboard with 22.5 points.

Meanwhile, Classic Champs retained their top spot with 31 points followed by the Valley Warriors 26.5 points in Group B. The Warriors had to remain content with three points to their name after fighting hard against the Champs. Agile’s Dirty Dozen have sixteen points after suffering a duck at the hands of the Devils.

In Group A, the Villagio Highlanders began the day with a half point deficit against Vardhman Eagle Hunters. Buta the 8-0 win in the third round catapulted them to the top of the Group.

In Group A the Villagio Highlanders’s Abhijay Jaiswal and Biju Mathews fought back from four down after nine holes. They got the better of KVSN Reddy and Partha Saradhi by winning six of the last nine holes including the final hole. Dr Sameer Mahendra and T Mohan Rao scored 5.5 points each to help the Highlanders score 31 points. The Highlanders now have a comfortable lead over the Hunters and Glendale Golfers. Both the teams have 23.5 points after the fourth round.

Defending champions Team MYSA continued to rule the roost in Group D. The team has 32.5 points, the most for any team in this edition so far. They have been kept ahead by stellar performances from Madhav Kota and Vasu Merugu, both winning six points each in four rounds.