Team MYSA stay on top at Telangana Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Team MYSA remained the overall leader with 28.5 points after the third round of the second edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League held at the Hyderabad Golf Association course on Sunday.

Classic Champs emerged second best with a rich haul of 16 points. They have 26 points overall, trailing Team MYSA by just 2.5 points. The quarterfinalists will be determined based on their standings after five rounds.

Team MYSA scored 16.5 points in the third round. Apollo Cancer Crusaders and KLR Kings are trailing with 14.5 and 11.5 points respectively in Group D. Hemanth Reddy, the captain of the Vardhaman Eagle Hunters was trailing by six holes over Dayakar Reddy of Team Labonel, but he bounced back to secure half a point.

Classic Champs scored 16 points in the singles, climbed over Valley Warriors, the second placed team in Group B. Classic has 26 points to its name with two rounds to go before the knockout stages. Agile Dirty Dozen and Devpixel Devils are trailing with 16 and 14.5 points respectively.