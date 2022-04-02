Telangana progressing on all fronts compared to other States: CM KCR

02:58 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said Telangana was progressing on all fronts compared to other major States including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The State was in the forefront in per capita income, per capita power utilization and industries among other sectors compared to other States, he said during Sri Shubhakruth Nama Samvathsara Ugadi festival celebrations organized at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The land rates in Telangana is not less than Rs.30 lakh per acre and people from New Delhi and other metro cities were evincing interest to buy a villa costing over Rs.25 crore in Hyderabad. All this happened because of the development in the State.

More results could be achieved if everyone strives hard for the overall development of the State. With Dalit Bandhu scheme, Telangana would set a role model for the country. With various initiatives taken by the State government, over 95 per cent of jobs would be given to the people from Telangana.

Earlier, during Panchanga Sravanam organized as part of Ugadi celebrations organized at Pragathi Bhavan, Bachampalli Santhosh Kumar Shastry predicted Telangana would excel in all fields with an excellent administration in the State.

Farmers will also be benefited to a large extent during monsoon this year, he said, adding that the government would focus more on reforms and come up with new policies.

He, however, cautioned people to be judicious in spending money in view of the crisis being faced in Sri Lanka.

Priority would be given to the hard working people and dreams of unemployed youth to get a job would be accomplished this year. Financial situation in the State will improve and there was no need to panic, he said, stating that there would be tension on the borders.

However, those planning to change parties would face bad times, he said.

Santhosh Kumar said the work from home concept that was started due to Covid-19 situation would be lifted. The real-estate sector would progress on all fronts in the State while it would suffer elsewhere in the country.

This year, women would excel in their respective fields and some even get a top post.

