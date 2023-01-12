Telangana: PSIL for students of Harvard, OU, BC Welfare schools concluded

The event provided a platform for students to develop skills on how to be effective teachers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

The event provided a platform for students to develop skills on how to be effective teachers.

Hyderabad: The Programme for Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL) for Harvard undergraduates, Osmania University and BC Welfare High Schools students concluded here on Thursday. The event provided a platform for students to develop skills on how to be effective teachers.

As part of the six-day programme which began on January 7, lectures were organized on different topics like scientific racism, art of communication, essentials of entrepreneurship, cinema and social change, a press release said. On the concluding day of the programme, 108 students from Harvard, Osmania University and BC Welfare High Schools shared their experiences.

With the success of the programme, officials decided to continue it with more students from different societies besides more instructors from Harvard University and Osmania University for the transformation of students by imparting scientific leadership skills.