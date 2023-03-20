Telangana: DDS founder PV Satheesh laid to rest at Zaheerabad

Founder of DDS PV Satheesh was laid to rest at Pasthapur village in Zaheerabad Mandal on Monday afternoon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

The women of DDS are inconsalble at the dead body of PV Sathish at Pasthapur in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Amid the presence of the women of the Deccan Development Society (DDS), the founder of DDS PV Satheesh was laid to rest at Pasthapur village in Zaheerabad Mandal on Monday afternoon.

Satheesh died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Satheesh had spent most of his time at Pasthapur, the headquarters of DDS, training the women and farmers of this area for over four decades.

A huge number of women from 75 villages of the Zaheerabad area had paid their last respects to Satheesh. The women of DDS had turned emotional as his son lit his pyre.