Telangana rains: After 11 hours, police rescue 10 people trapped in Dindi canal

They crossed Dindi canal for fishing and got trapped after water levels increased; Since last evening, they were stranded there and had spent the entire night in fear

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 01:00 PM

Police officials rescuing tribals who were trapped in the swelling Dindi canal.

Nagarkurnool: After a rescue operation that spanned 11 hours, 10 tribal people, including children and women, who were trapped in the swelling Dindi canal, were rescued by the police.

The 10 people were identified as residents of Bommannapally of Achampet mandal. The villagers had crossed the Dindi canal for fishing and got trapped after water levels increased. Since last evening, they were stranded there and had spent the entire night in fear.

After locals alerted the police, a team reached the spot and tried to rescue them in the night. However, with poor light and rising water levels, they could not complete the rescue operations. On Tuesday morning, they resumed the rescue operation and using country boats and ropes, the police successfully managed to rescue all the 10 persons.

Sharing images of the rescue operation on X, DGP Jithender said “Appreciating the bravery and dedication of Deverkonda DSP, Dindi CI, Achampet DSP, Achampet CI for their fearless efforts in rescuing our tribal brothers and sisters. Your courage is a beacon of hope and strength. A heartfelt appreciation to Nalgonda SP Sharat Chandra Pawar and Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad for their exemplary leadership and support in this rescue mission.”

