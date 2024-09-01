Telangana rains: Control room at Secretariat to monitor flood situation

District Collectors told to stay vigilant and maintain constant communication with the control room

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 01:04 PM

A temporary road was washed away due to rains at Rinkoni village in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lashing across Telangana, the State government established a special control room in the Secretariat to monitor and manage the flood situation.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari made an announcement to this effect during a teleconference with District Collectors, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the adverse weather conditions.

The control room, located in Ground Floor Room No. 34 of the Secretariat, is now operational under the Disaster Management Department. The dedicated helpline number for this control room is 040-2345 4088.

The facility will serve as a central hub for real-time updates and coordination with district officials, ensuring timely assistance and appropriate instructions are provided to mitigate the impact of the floods. District Collectors have been instructed to stay vigilant and maintain constant communication with the control room.