Telangana rains: CM Revanth puts officials on high alert, asks them to take up relief ops

Orders District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other key officials to be present in the field round-the-clock and actively monitor the situation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 12:24 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing across Telangana for the last two days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked officials to be vigilant round-the-clock and take up rescue and relief operations. He held a teleconference with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Ministers and officials on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy directed the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials from Municipal, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation Departments and HYDRAA, to remain on high alert for the next 24 hours.

He ordered District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other key officials to be present in the field round-the-clock and actively monitor the situation. He instructed the officials who are on leave, to cancel leaves and return to work immediately.

He wanted constant updates from the ground on the prevailing situation, besides taking up relief and rescue measures. The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and encouraged those in vulnerable areas to promptly report any issues to authorities. He directed all elected representatives to stay within their constituencies and lead relief operations.