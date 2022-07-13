Telangana rains: Holidays extended for all educational institutions in State

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: With the incessant rains continuing to disrupt normal life, the State government has decided to extend the holidays for all educational institutions across Telangana till Saturday. People were advised to remain indoors and cooperate with the officials during rescue operations in case any emergency.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is constantly monitoring the flood situation in the State for the last two days, directed the officials to take all measures to prevent any loss of life and property, due to the rains and subsequent floods. He asked all the elected representatives and the officials to remain stationed in their district, constituency and mandal headquarters as well as the villages which are facing iminent threat due to flooding. The rescue and restoration operations are being taken up on a warfooting basis wherever necessary.

Also Read Heavy rains: Schools in Telangana to remain shut till Monday

Due to heavy inflows from upper catchment areas, Godavari and Krishna Rivers along with several other streams and rivulets are in full spate. Reservoirs, tanks and other water bodies too are brimming to their full capacity. Accordingly, the water is being discharged downstream, based on the water inflows from upper catchment areas. Further, the officials have been instructed to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

So far, about 12 villages have been evacuated under Kadem project in the wake of rising flood levels. The Chief Minister spoke to Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy over telephone and assured all support to meet any eventuality. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was asked to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas in and around Bhadrachalam along the Godavari River banks as flood water crossed the third warning level.

Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar was directed to take up rescue operations in submerged localities in Nirmal and other urban areas. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has been entrusted with restoration and repair of roads which got damaged due to the rains.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy explained to the Chief Minister about the breaches of tanks and damage of crops due to the heavy downpour. They were asked to keep necessary seeds and other required support to farmers to take up farm operations immediately after the floods recede.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Electricity department officials to take all measures to ensure restoration of power supply wherever necessary. Of about 2,300 electric poles which got damaged due to rains, around 1,600 poles have been reinstated so far. Officials were asked to commence power generation through hydel power stations wherever the inflows were high.

Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao was instructed to pump out water which inundated the tunnel and surge pool of Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and ensure resuming the works for completion of the project as per schedule. The Finance department was directed to release funds necessary for taking up all flood-related works including rescue operations and restoration works. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy were instructed to constantly monitor the rain as well as flood situation and take all precautions for safety of citizens.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, MLCs S Madhusudhana Chary and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other officials from various departments participated in the meeting.