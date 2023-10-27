Telangana raises strong objection to HNSS phase II of AP

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Raising strong objection to the expansion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanti (HNSS) taken up by Andhra Pradesh by constructing new lifts, Telangana on Friday pointed out that the new components that were sought to be added to the project were in violation of the State Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar of the State Irrigation Department has requested the chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take steps to restrain Andhra Pradesh from expanding the HNSS project by adding new lift irrigation schemes to it without any appraisal by the Central Water Commission or the KRMB.

The expansion works had no approval of the Apex Council that are mandatory as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. All such violations should be brought to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for necessary action. The ENC recalled that the government of Andhra Pradesh had issued a tender notice for conducting survey and leveling operations for lifting water from Bhairavani Tippa project.

The exercise was intended to feed 58 minor irrigation tanks in Gummagatta , Rayadurgam, D Hirahal and Kanekal mandals to stabilize an ayacut of 4100 acres in Anantapur district. AP had issued a tender notification also for the implementation of the HNSS phase II and it needs to be stopped immediately, he stressed.