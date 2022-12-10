Telangana ranks 3rd in teleconsultation services among big States category

The State completed 17,47,269 consultations and won recognition from the Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Scoring a rank among the top performers, Telangana stood at the third place in teleconsultation services among the big States category.

At a programme held as part of Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 at Varanasi on Saturday, the award was presented by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. On behalf of the State government, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Swetha Mohanty received the award.

In the teleconsultation campaign held between October 12 and December 8, Telangana completed 17,47,269 consultations and won recognition from the Centre. In the rankings, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh stood first and second, respectively.

Across Telangana, 12 different speciality consultations are being provided through teleconsultation to 5,867 PHCs, UPHCs, Basthi Dawakhanas and sub-centres across the State. Since its inception in April, a total of 27,24,247 persons have availed teleconsultancy.

Health Minister, T.Harish Rao expressed his happiness at Telangana winning the third place in teleconsultation services and said under the leadership of Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao, the medical and health staff have been striving continuously to ensure quality healthcare for people.