Telangana ready for aviation MRO boom

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities set up in the State can serve Middle East and Southeast Asia, says an official

By | Sunrise Sector | Published: 12:05 am 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been the frontrunner in aviation, aerospace and defence sectors, sees growth opportunities in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) space. The State is preparing for an MRO boom in the growing Indian industry and a global market that is valued at $65 billion. Not only to India, MROs set up in the State can effectively serve the Middle East and Southeast Asian regions as well, said an official.

There are already two large airframe MROs in the State -GMR Aero Technic and Air India Engineering Services located in GMR Aerospace Park adjacent to Hyderabad International Airport. Begumpet Airport has also been identified by the Airports Authority of India to set-up an MRO hub, which will further boost the ecosystem.

Telangana is now keen to support aero engine MROs, given the significant presence of engine manufacturing and training facilities of leading global aero engine OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in the State. Telangana hosts the only engine training centres in India for both CFM and Pratt & Whitney. Aero engine manufacturers GE and Safran have already established state-of-the-art aero engine factories in Hyderabad.

“Telangana has become the most vibrant aerospace hub in the country in the last five years. This has come from adopting a focused approach from policy perspective, as well as developing dedicated infrastructure and providing the right skilling for the industry, which has brought in several foreign OEMs as well as the leading Indian players such as Tata, Adani and Kalyani etc to set up their manufacturing plants in Hyderabad,” said Praveen P A, director, Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, who highlighted the State’s strengths in the MRO sector in the recently held Aero-MRO 2021 summit.

Robust ecosystem

“Telangana has multiple aerospace parks. We have two aerospace special economic zones, where Boeing Apache and Chinooks and Lockheed’s helicopter cabins and F-16 Wings are being built. GE (along with Tata) has set up an aero engine manufacturing facility at Adibatla while Safran has set up an aero engine facility at GMR Aerospace Park. Over 1,000 auxiliary operators today support the industry, in the State” he added.

The State is on a drive to further augment the current ecosystem and support industry players to come together and tap the emerging opportunities in Aerospace and MRO. “We are moving in that direction,” Praveen asserted.

Bharat Malkani, president, MRO Association of India, and chairman of Max AeroSpace and Aviation, said, “Hyderabad has a robust ecosystem with right culture and law & order. If there is a provision to use the Begumpet airport also, it will turn out to be a big advantage for the city, the way cities globally with two airports have benefited. Hyderabad can become a global centre for MROs and overtake any city in the country. Telangana can then exploit the full potential.”

“Hyderabad is a robust and well recognised international city and there are abundant opportunities for it to emerge as an MRO hub. The Indian MRO industry is today estimated to be between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 crore, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 per cent. Mumbai and New Delhi also are making efforts to develop the ecosystem for the MRO sector,” added Malkani.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .