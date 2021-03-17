KRAS making advanced defence systems

Talks in progress with the Telangana government for a second facility

Hyderabad: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel, is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with capability and capacity enhancements. The company has rolled out its first batch of medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and Air Force and is carrying out R&D and manufacturing of several advanced defence systems and remotely-controlled weapon systems.

It is pertinent to note that the joint venture entity has bagged the $100 million deal to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM ‘missile kits’ over the coming years. The programme is a Government-to-Government programme between India and Israel. These missile sections will then be ‘forwarded’ to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further integration. The first batch roll out is part of this phase-wise delivery of systems with increased indigenisation of up to 60 per cent in the later stages.

Rudra Jadeja, CEO, KRAS, told Telangana Today, “We have created adequate capacity to make any number of MRSAMs in Hyderabad facility to meet the customer requirement and on time. KRAS is also developing weapon systems for light combat aircraft for Indian forces. We are also strengthening collaborations with companies such as BDL for several systems. BDL will be setting up a facility as part of a joint venture with KRAS for joint induction of anti torpedo defence systems.”

The company which has developed and supplied over 200 SPICE 2000 guidance kits in 2019 has developed a new variant SPICE 250 ER (Extended Range) from the SPICE Family. The addition of an integrated turbojet engine provides the weapon a range of at least 150 km, while retaining the same mission-planning system, aircraft interfaces and aircrew operation. The enhanced stand-off range will enable pilots greater operational maneuverability, safety and mission assurance. KRAS sees the possibility to make SPICE 250 ER (one-fourth of the size of SPICE 2000) in Hyderabad to cater to Indian Air Force.

“We are also currently in talks with Telangana government for a second facility, which may make explosives of a missile system. The government has been very supportive. We wanted to ensure the production is stabilised in the first facility. We are ready for the investment for the second facility. Once Telangana government identifies the land, we will proceed further,” he added.

R&D focus

Rajinder Bhatia, president & CEO of BFL Defence, said, an incubation centre funded by Kalyani Group, has been set up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, which will support KRAS in research and development on radiofrequency, microwave and seekers. In the next two years, the company will invest about Rs 8 crore in the next two years in R&D here. There is a possibility of setting up a standalone R&D facility in future.

The first batch of RF engineers had been trained and the next batch of optoelectronics is being trained in the Hyderabad centre.

MRO services

Brig Gen Pinhas Yungman, EVP Head of the Air & Missile Defence Systems Division of Rafael Advanced Systems, said, “KRAS will not only build products for the Indian armed forces but will also help achieve Indian government’s vision of exports from India. KRAS will also extend its support in Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces.”

Depending on the customer demand, MRO services can be offered to both domestic and overseas markets. With the available talent pool and skill development, India can offer competitive services, he added.

