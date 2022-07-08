Telangana records 608 Covid infections on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 608 Covid positive infections out of which 329 were from areas under GHMC, 67 from Rangareddy and 54 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The number of active Covid cases on Friday reached 5,146 while 459 individuals have recovered today taking the overall recoveries to 7,95,880, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 28,055 Covid rapid tests on Friday out of which results of 497 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,58,15,030 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,95,880 with a recovery rate of 98.85 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,05,137.