Telangana records 643 new Covid infections, two deaths

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 643 new Covid-19 infections and two fatalities on Wednesday taking the overall toll to 1,482 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,75,904. As on Wednesday, there were 7,497 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 805 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,66,925 with a recovery rate of 96.74 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 94.7 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 53,396 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 318 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 59,73,031 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,75,904 have tested positive and 2,66,925 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, 18 from Bhadradri, 109 from areas under GHMC, 12 from Jagtiyal, nine from Jangaon, five from Bhupalpally, two from Gadwal, four from Kamareddy, 38 from Karimnagar, 29 from Khammam, one from Asifabad, nine from Mahabubnagar, eight from Mahabubabad, 23 from Mancherial, six from Medak, 84 from Medchal Malkajgiri, eight from Mulugu, 15 from Nagarkurnool, 32 from Nalgonda, five from Nirmal, four from Nizamabad, 10 from Pedapalli, eight from Siricilla, 82 from Rangareddy, 19 from Sangareddy, nine from Siddipet, 15 from Suryapet, two from Vikarabad, one from Wanaparthy, four from Warangal Rural, 56 from Warangal Urban and eight from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .