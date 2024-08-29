Telangana records peak demand of 15,573 MW

The State recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 15,573 MW at 7.30 am on Thursday, which is the highest demand met during the current financial year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: The State recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 15,573 MW at 7.30 am on Thursday, which is the highest demand met during the current financial year. It is 5.11 percent higher than previous year’s demand of 14,816 MW during the same period.

The previous all time highest Peak Demand met was 15 623 MW on March 8 this year. Average Energy supplied during August stood at 266.14 MU which is 6.35 percent more than the average Energy supplied 250.25 MW during August 2023 same period.

According to energy department officials, DISCOMs were prepared to meet demand upto 17,000 MW during Peak Kharif Season (Sept & Oct) and ensure satisfactory power supply to Agriculture and all other categories of consumers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has congratulated all Power utilities in ensuring satisfactory power supply in the State.