Telangana registers 805 new Covid infections, four deaths

By | Published: 3:11 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 805 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Saturday taking the overall toll to 1,455 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,69,223. As on Saturday, there were 10,490 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 948 persons recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,57,278 with a recovery rate of 95.56 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 93.7 per cent.

Between Friday and Saturday, 46,280 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 612 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 54,20,421 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,69,223 have tested positive and 2,57,278 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 10 from Adilabad, 42 from Bhadradri, 131 from areas under GHMC, 56 from Jagtiyal, three from Jangaon, nine from Bhupalpally, five from Gadwal, 13 from Kamareddy, 35 from Karimnagar, 40 from Khammam, four from Asifabad, 15 from Mahabubnagar, 17 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, 11 from Medak, 82 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 from Mulugu, 11 from Nagarkurnool, 32 from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, seven from Nirmal, 15 from Nizamabad, 21 from Pedapalli, 22 from Siricilla, 58 from Rangareddy, 24 from Sangareddy, 17 from Siddipet, 22 from Suryapet, nine from Vikarabad, eight from Wanaparthy, 11 from Warangal Rural, 27 from Warangal Urban and 13 from Bhongir.

