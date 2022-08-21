Telangana reports 252 new Covid cases on Sunday

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: More than half of the Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Telangana on Sunday were reported from Hyderabad.

According to the Covid status bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the State today had 252 positive cases of which 143 were from Hyderabad while adjoining districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 16 and 14 cases respectively.

The cases in most districts remained in single digits and several districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Siddipet and Vikarabad did not report a single case today.

While 291 individuals have recovered from Covid infection today, 2,672 cases were under either treatment or isolation.