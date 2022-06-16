Telangana reports 285 new Covid infections on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The daily Covid positive infections in Telangana have continued to surge with authorities on Thursday reporting 285 cases out of which 188 were from areas under GHMC, 54 were from Rangareddy and 16 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the number of active Covid cases on Thursday has reached 1621.

The health department conducted 28,424 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 653 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 52, 48, 268 Covid tests.

A total of 65 individuals have recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7, 89, 561 with a recovery rate of 99.28 percent. The cumulative number of Covid infections so far in Telangana has reached 7, 95, 293.