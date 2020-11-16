Telangana reports 502 new cases, three deaths

A total of 1,539 persons recovered on Sunday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,42,084 with a recovery rate of 93.87 per cent,

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 502 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Sunday, taking the overall toll to 1,407 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2, 57, 876. As on Sunday, there were 14, 385 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana. A total of 1,539 persons recovered on Sunday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,42,084 with a recovery rate of 93.87 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 93.20 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 17,296 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 288 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 48,91,729 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2, 57,876 have tested positive and 2,42,084 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from districts include two from Adilabad, 23 from Bhadradri, 141 from areas under GHMC, 13 from Jagtiyal, four from Jangaon, three from Bhupalpally, five from Gadwal, one from Kamareddy, 22 from Karimnagar, 17 from Khammam, one from Asifabad, eight from Mahabubnagar, nine from Mahabubabad, 14 from Mancherial, two from Medak, 33 from Medchal Malkajgiri, four from Mulugu, 11 from Nagarkurnool, four each from Nalgonda and Nirmal, 14 from Nizamabad, four from Pedapalli, six from Siricilla, 72 from Rangareddy, 26 from Sangareddy, 21 from Siddipet, 11 from Suryapet, seven from Vikarabad, three from Wanaparthy, nine from Warangal Rural and eight from Warangal Urban.

