Telangana reports 512 new Covid infections, no fatalities on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 512 Covid positive infections out of which 293 were from areas under GHMC, 53 from Rangareddy and 49 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

While the number of active Covid cases has reached 5,051, a total of 543 individuals have recovered on Thursday, taking the overall recoveries to 7,99,011, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 25,287 Covid rapid tests on Thursday out of which results of 510 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,59,62,590 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,99,011 with a recovery rate of 98.87 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,08,173.