Telangana reports 562 new Covid infections on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 562 Covid positive infections out of which 329 were from areas under GHMC, 60 from Rangareddy and 52 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

While the number of active Covid cases has reached 5,112, a total of 616 individuals have recovered on Tuesday, taking the overall recoveries to 7, 97, 911, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 27, 249 Covid rapid tests on Tuesday out of which results of 498 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 59,12,041 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7, 97,911 with a recovery rate of 98.86 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,07,134.