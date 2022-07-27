Telangana reports 852 new Covid infections on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 852 Covid positive infections out of which 358 were from areas under GHMC, 63 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 57 from Rangareddy, 35 from Peddapalli, 32 from Mahabubabad, 28 from Khammam, 26 each from Jangaon and Hanmakonda. Covid infections from the rest of the districts hovered between 10 and 15, according to the Covid health bulletin.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active Covid cases is 4, 915. On Wednesday, a total of 640 individuals have recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 8, 07, 505, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 36, 764 Covid tests on Wednesday out of which results of 435 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 63, 54, 726 Covid tests. The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 8, 07, 505 with a recovery rate of 98.89 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8, 16, 531.