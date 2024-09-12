Telangana residential schools staff to hold protests, press for resolution on demands

12 September 2024

Hyderabad: Pressing for resolution on 24 demands, the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) and Gurukula Sanghala Joint Action Committee is gearing to hold a series of protests including a maha dharna in Hyderabad on September 28.

It will be followed by the presentation of a memorandum on their issues to the local public representatives and district collectors on September 22 and 23. To this effect, the TS UTF and Gurukula Sanghala JAC submitted a representation to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday.

The demands included immediate enhancement in the mess charges of students in accordance with increased rates and provision of dual desks and cots to students in all welfare residential schools.

The JAC and TS UTF said that around 600 welfare residential schools were operating from rented buildings, and wanted a required budget for permanent buildings along with dormitories and staff quarters.

Mentioning that the government was implementing an unscientific timetable of 8 am to 4.30 pm in the welfare residential schools, the teaching staff said the new schedule has been creating a lot of distress among students and teachers. They wanted the government to change the school timing to 9 am to 4.30 pm and degree college timing to 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Like in other departments, the TS UTF and Gurukula Sanghala JAC sought promotion in 70:30 ratio in gurukuls besides wanting all benefits being extended to government employees.