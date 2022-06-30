Telangana residential schools students shine in SSC results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana Social, Tribal and BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies have done well in the SSC Public Examinations 2022 results that were declared on Thursday.

Social welfare residential schools students secured an overall pass percentage of 98.14 out of 18545 students who appeared for exams. A whopping 126 institutions secured 100 per cent results and 287 students achieved 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Students of Tribal welfare residential educational institutions recorded a pass percentage of 96, while 6,287 took the exams. A total of 20 institutions secured cent per cent pass percentage and 44 students secured 10 GPA.

The BC welfare residential schools secured 97.53 per cent of passes while 10,645 students had appeared. A total of 77 BC welfare residential schools got 100 per cent results and 467 students secured a perfect 10/10 GPA.