Telangana responds to AP’s request to scale down discharges from projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: With the flood situation in the Krishna River basin worsening and affecting the districts of NTR, Krishna, and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, the AP government has requested Telangana to scale down discharges from upstream projects under its operational control. However, the operations and maintenance wing has been facing serious challenges as flood levels continue to rise.

Still, the State responded positively and discharges from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project were reduced from 5.73 lakh cusecs to 5.16 lakh cusecs by 8 pm on Sunday.

The current storage in the project is 307 TMC against a gross capacity of 312 TMC. Officials express inability to further cut down outflows due to rising inflows. In Srisailam, the present storage stands at 214 TMC against a gross capacity of 215 TMC. The discharges from Pulichintala project were in the order of 6.25 lakh cusecs.

But the tributaries such Munneru, Musi, and Wyra rivers are contributing significantly to the Krishna flood, with Munneru already inundating parts of Khammam. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, but with the current storage levels and continuous inflows, the possibility of retaining more water in the reservoirs appears remote. The situation remains grim as the region braces for further challenges.