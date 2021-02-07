Telangana: Revanth takes up flash padayatra against Centre’s farm laws

Revanth Reddy, who went to Achampet to take part in Rythu Bharosa deeksha, started the padayatra after addressing Congress supporters at the deeksha.

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a flash padayatra from Achampet in Mahabubnagar district to Hyderabad to express solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi.

Revanth Reddy, who went to Achampet to take part in Rythu Bharosa deeksha, started the padayatra after addressing Congress supporters at the deeksha. Following a request from Congress leader Mallu Ravi and MLA Seethakka, who were also present at the deeksha, Revanth Reddy decided to start padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth criticised the Centre for failing to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers in the farm laws and accused the NDA government of ignoring the interests of farmers before enacting the farm laws.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .