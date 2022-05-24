Revanth harassing me since long: Malla Reddy

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

File Photo (Source: Twitter/Chamakura Malla Reddy)

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy launched a scathing attack against Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy for trying to politicise financial assistance extended to the families of farmers and soldiers in Punjab. Terming Revanth Reddy as a blackmailer, Malla Reddy said he was a victim of the TPCC president.

In response to Revanth Reddy’s allegations of land encroachment against him, the Minister said the TPCC president was shameless and thankless for forgetting all the favours done by the former. “I gave money for Revanth Reddy’s daughter’s wedding. But he has been trying to blackmail me accusing of encroaching lands for my educational institutions. If I am wrong, let him prove it by taking an oath in the presence of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri,” he said.

Malla Reddy alleged that the TPCC president has been harassing him since they were working in Telugu Desam Party. He accused Revanth Reddy of trying to sabootage his winning prospects to Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency. “I have been patient with his antics. But I have decided to initiate legal proceedings against him,” he said.

Speaking to media persons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, the Minister along with MLAs KP Vivekanand, Danam Nagender and MLC Shambipur Raju said the Congress was on the ventilator in the State and people were not ready to trust the party any more. They demanded to know what was wrong in extending financial assistance to people of other States.

Vivekananda slammed the TPCC for the ‘Warangal Declaration’ against which Congress leaders like Komatiredddy Venkat Reddy have been expressing doubts over its practicality. “The Congress must implement the promises made under the Warangal Declaration in Congress-ruled States to clear the doubts, before promising to implement them in Telangana,” they challenged.

Terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a brand ambassador to farmers, the TRS legislators called the TPCC president as an ambassador to goons and anti-social elements. They alleged that Revanth Reddy has been trying to bring caste politics into Telangana which will be obstructed.

MLA Danam Nagender said Revanth Reddy was day-dreaming to become the Chief Minister of Telangana which would never happen. He questioned the silence of the Congress leaders over the TPCC president’s remarks over caste politics. He stated that any party which entertained Revanth Reddy has been wiped out from the political scene and TDP was a fine example for the same.

