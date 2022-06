Telangana rowing team clinch 4 medals in National Rowing Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana rowing team bagged four medals which includes a gold, two silver and a bronze in the 23rd Sub-Junior and 5th Challenger National Rowing Championship held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.