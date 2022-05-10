Telangana: Rozgar made easy through this startup

Published: Updated On - 12:02 AM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: We have job portals that cater to the white-collar workers but not much has been offered to the blue-collar workers ranging from delivery boys to carpenters to electricians. While some platforms provide jobs, the space lacks a one-stop platform wherein blue-collared workers can access job listings and apply for jobs of their choice.

Having seen first-hand the issues faced by blue-collared workers and the huge influx of middlemen in this space, Mohammed Mansoor Ahmed decided to take matters into his own hands. After spending almost two decades in the Gulf region, Ahmed realised that many blue-collar workers were getting duped and also were unable to find decent jobs of their choice. And that is how the idea of RozgarKart came into being. The social impact next-gen job platform wants to redefine the blue-collar hiring process and aims to make the lives of millions of skilled workers easier.

“I have seen my father – who was a blue-collar worker – struggle throughout his life. I come from Mahabubnagar district and in that place, many of these workers used to find it difficult to get jobs. And when I went to the Gulf about 19 years ago, I saw how migrant workers used to get duped by middlemen. The major trigger for this idea came during the pandemic when I saw migrant workers walk back home due to the non-availability of jobs. All this culminated into RozgarKart which we started in July 2021,” says Ahmed who started the company with Tufail Ahmed and Sunil Kumar.

Acting as a bridge between blue-collar workers and enterprises, RozgarKart offers its services in not just urban areas but also in rural parts of the country. It is developing a mobile app, which will be launched in May, wherein employers can get access to video interviews and hire accordingly. It has collaborated with TASK to get skilled people and has been part of the T-Hub’s Lab 32 programme.

The startup also organises job fairs and has collaborations with organisations working with blue-collar workers to get access to a skilled workforce. The app will also be useful for job seekers as it will have a simple 3-step process to apply and location-based job services.

“Since December 2021, we have hired over 300 people in Telangana and almost 300 in Bengaluru along with providing jobs to 100 in rural areas. We have 1,000-plus clients including Swiggy, Dunzo, Urban Ladder, Zepto, and Delhivery among others,” says Ahmed.

