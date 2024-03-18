Telangana: RTC special buses for SSC students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 03:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating special buses to ensure students appearing for SSC examinations, reach their examination centres on time. The special RTC buses to provide free transport services to SSC students will be available up to April 2.

The girl students can travel for free of cost under Mahalakshmi scheme while boys can travel to their examination centre for free of charge by producing their hall tickets and old bus pass. A combination ticket facility is also available for them in express buses.

The TSRTC management has requested students to travel in RTC buses safely without stress and anxiety and write exams in a calm environment.