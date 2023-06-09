Telangana: Rythu Bandhu 11th installment soon

A big increase in the number of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries is expected for the Kharif season this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Farmers across the State will start receiving Rythu Bandhu assistance within a week’s time.

Moves are afoot for making the remittances into the farmers’ bank accounts in the third week of this month as Kharif activity gets underway with the onset of monsoon, according to officials of the Agriculture Department. It has been a big source of crop investment support saving the farmers from the crutches of money lenders for the past five years.

A big increase in the number of the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries is expected for the Kharif season this year as the State government was keen on extending the Rs.5000 per acre assistance to tribal farmers in enjoyment of the podu lands also as the case of farmers in the plains and the administration is halfway through the process.

The District Collectors in all districts were given directions for issue of the pattas for Podu lands. The collectors were directed to facilitate opening of bank accounts in the names of pattadars simultaneously to facilitate Rythu Bandhu payments.

Pattas would be issued for 4,01,405 acres of podu land in the enjoyment of tribal farmers in 2,845 villages. A total of 1,50,224 tribal farmers would be benefited with the podu land pattas which are scheduled to be issued from June 24 to 30.

The arrangements for the distribution of Podu land pattas were reviewed at the Collectors’ Conference here by the the Chief Minister recently. Some 70.54 lakh farmers had received the Rythu Bandhu assistance in December and January for Rabi season 2022-23.

The list of beneficiaries is expected to increase in a big way in the eleventh crop season. Since the launch of the programme, the State government had spent a total of Rs.65,559.28 crore on the implementation of the scheme. The government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 15,075 crore in the current year for the Rythu Bandhu implementation

